Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 167,681 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.16% of Masco worth $28,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

