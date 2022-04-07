Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Synopsys worth $30,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,139. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.64 and a 200-day moving average of $324.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

