Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $34.63 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $34,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.66. 13,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

