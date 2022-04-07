Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $39.55 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,863 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $39,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

