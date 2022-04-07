3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 3M by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.74. 30,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,820. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.