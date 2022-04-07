Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 37,058 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,058 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $41,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,641,000 after acquiring an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 49,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,420. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.