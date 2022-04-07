Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after acquiring an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $140.91 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.51.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

