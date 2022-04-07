Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 562,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.79% of Schrödinger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,065,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $79.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

