Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 291,786 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540,360 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 413.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 482,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 832,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 262,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.