Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH opened at $308.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $268.32 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.08 and a 200 day moving average of $302.63.

