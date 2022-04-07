Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.86 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

