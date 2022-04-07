ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $91.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

