Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $275.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

