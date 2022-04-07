Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,775 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

VRSK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.56. 17,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.