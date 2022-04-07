Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $45.06 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 87,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

