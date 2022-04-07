Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.81. 31,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.23 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

