Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $137.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

