Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.