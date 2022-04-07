Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

Five Below stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.59. 10,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,262. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.91. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Five Below by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

