Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $644 million-$658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
Five Below stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.59. 10,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,262. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.91. Five Below has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Five Below by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Five Below by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
