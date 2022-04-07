Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $42.67

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 236,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

