Morgan Stanley Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $360.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.14. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.