Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. 4,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,874. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

