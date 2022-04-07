Analysts Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $89.92

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $68,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,761,912. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $145.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

