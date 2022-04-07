Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down to $26.13

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $24.29. Pinterest shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 46,076 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

