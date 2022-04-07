Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 613,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 30,114,566 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $14.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 19.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

