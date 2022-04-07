The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Down to $34.45

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.45, but opened at $31.05. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 753 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,873 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

