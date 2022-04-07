Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 27,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,785 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gogo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gogo by 288.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 263,334 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 264.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

