MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,495,739 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Gary acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $6,770,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

