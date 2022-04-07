RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.22. RealReal shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 7,143 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

The firm has a market cap of $634.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,950 shares of company stock worth $766,862 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

