Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $364.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $315.00.

3/10/2022 – Eli Lilly and is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.14. 57,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average of $255.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $297.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

