CWV Chain Market Cap Achieves $11.55 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $9,084.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.94 or 0.07312753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.01 or 1.00174004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00050884 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

