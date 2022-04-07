Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,639 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $8,513,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

