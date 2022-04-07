Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,392 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000.

Shares of PSEP opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $30.52.

