Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $58.01 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.