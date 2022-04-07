Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,292 Shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.19% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 311.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 3,253.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

