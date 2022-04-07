Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 82,958 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

