Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

