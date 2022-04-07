Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 162,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 82,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

