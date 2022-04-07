Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

