Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

