Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lessened by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

ZTS stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.70 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

