Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTP traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $54.49. 11,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,562. DTE Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.