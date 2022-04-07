Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,278.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

SHW stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

