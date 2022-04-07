Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 861 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 180.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after buying an additional 565,815 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after purchasing an additional 527,994 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.44.

ISRG stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,920. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.19 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.