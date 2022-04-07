Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 98,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 154,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.16. 46,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,782. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

