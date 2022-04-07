Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103,785 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $33,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.63. 20,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,707. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

