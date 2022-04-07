Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 913 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $927.41.

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $737.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,739. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $753.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

