General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 217,495 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.00. 863,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,810,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

