Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,920 shares of company stock worth $184,346 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

