Strs Ohio Acquires 7,300 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

